Purple

Many of you have said which ones in this series were your favourites, but this one is my personal favourite so far and the yellow one as second favourite. I love the colour and the way it has turned out.



I am posting very early today because late last night I had a phone call with some really sad news and I think I need a quiet day.



It is pouring with rain and I think it is set in for a while so maybe a nice cuppa and a read of my book is in order for today.