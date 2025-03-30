Pink

This is the last of my rainbow photos. Hope you have enjoyed them.



Sorry I have been a bit absent the last couple of days, but a friend of my daughter committed suicide on Friday, and it was my daughter who found her. It has been rather an emotional weekend.



Poor Deb had to ring the ambulance and police and spent a lot of time on Friday evening dealing with the aftermath. She is in quite a state at the moment. There are some things you just can't unsee.



She lives in Melbourne and luckily has lots of support locally too, so she should be okay. It has just been such a shock to all of us.

