Pink by onewing
Photo 1064

Pink

This is the last of my rainbow photos. Hope you have enjoyed them.

Sorry I have been a bit absent the last couple of days, but a friend of my daughter committed suicide on Friday, and it was my daughter who found her. It has been rather an emotional weekend.

Poor Deb had to ring the ambulance and police and spent a lot of time on Friday evening dealing with the aftermath. She is in quite a state at the moment. There are some things you just can't unsee.

She lives in Melbourne and luckily has lots of support locally too, so she should be okay. It has just been such a shock to all of us.
Babs

@onewing
Beautiful shot. Love the colors. The good thoughts continue for your family
March 30th, 2025  
Oh no. I am so very sorry. Thoughts of solace & peace for your family.
March 30th, 2025  
I will be praying you have wisdom in comforting your daughter
March 30th, 2025  
So very sorry for the trauma your daughter, Deb, has been through since Friday! Can only try to imagine how horrific it was (and still is) for her and others who knew the young woman. Praying God's sweet shalom (peace that passes all understanding) will envelop all who are mourning her death!
March 30th, 2025  
Great shot and edit. So sorry for your daughter. Hope she gets over it real soon.
March 30th, 2025  
The rainbow week looks cool.
March 30th, 2025  
Another beauty Babs..
So sorry to hear this sad news.
Deb will need the support of her friends as she grieves & has the memory of finding her friend! Warm hugs & prayer to you all....
March 30th, 2025  
