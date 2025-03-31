Sign up
Previous
Photo 1065
Rainbow Flowers
It is pouring with rain again today, so I decided to put all my flower photos together and make a rainbow shape with them.
The black background is significant too as even on the darkest days the rainbow colours can shine through.
The last few days have been very dark as you can imagine.
Thanks for your support for both myself and especially Deb. I spoke to her last night, and she seems to be a bit calmer now.
She is seeing a psychologist this afternoon and hopefully she will help, but I think it is going to be quite a while before Deb is back to her normal bouncy self though.
I feel so sad for Christina's family as they will have to go through so much sadness.
Having lost a daughter, myself 12 years ago I really can feel their pain and this terrible ordeal has brought back sad memories of Zoe for both Deb and I and all our family.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4731
photos
254
followers
125
following
291% complete
View this month »
Tags
rainbow2025
Brian
ace
Special image 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
March 31st, 2025
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼