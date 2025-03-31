Rainbow Flowers

It is pouring with rain again today, so I decided to put all my flower photos together and make a rainbow shape with them.



The black background is significant too as even on the darkest days the rainbow colours can shine through.



The last few days have been very dark as you can imagine.



Thanks for your support for both myself and especially Deb. I spoke to her last night, and she seems to be a bit calmer now.



She is seeing a psychologist this afternoon and hopefully she will help, but I think it is going to be quite a while before Deb is back to her normal bouncy self though.



I feel so sad for Christina's family as they will have to go through so much sadness.



Having lost a daughter, myself 12 years ago I really can feel their pain and this terrible ordeal has brought back sad memories of Zoe for both Deb and I and all our family.



