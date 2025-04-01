Previous
Teramby Court Artworks by onewing
Teramby Court Artworks

The artwork murals at Teramby Court have changed again and I took this photo a few days ago.

It has poured with rain for the last few days so haven't been able to get out taking photos.

These artworks were created by local artist Alita Knaggs.

Alita lives in Fingal Bay and the artworks are called

1 Morning Walk Melaleuca and Gum Trees

2 Wetland Bushscape

3 The Gymeas Emerging

4 The Wattle
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love the art. Lovely presentation
April 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
How wonderful that they keep changing it, gives you a great photo op. These are just as beautiful as the last ones.
April 1st, 2025  
