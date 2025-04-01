Teramby Court Artworks

The artwork murals at Teramby Court have changed again and I took this photo a few days ago.



It has poured with rain for the last few days so haven't been able to get out taking photos.



These artworks were created by local artist Alita Knaggs.



Alita lives in Fingal Bay and the artworks are called



1 Morning Walk Melaleuca and Gum Trees



2 Wetland Bushscape



3 The Gymeas Emerging



4 The Wattle