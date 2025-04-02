Previous
Chemist Signs by onewing
Photo 1067

Chemist Signs

Each time I go to Nelson Bay and pass the chemist shop I always look at the messages on the chalkboard outside.

The messages change every few days and they always give me a smile.

I have put together some of these in this collage hope they give you a smile too.

I may be limited on commenting on your photos for the next few days because I am a bit preoccupied at the moment.

Will catch up when I can.
