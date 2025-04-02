Chemist Signs

Each time I go to Nelson Bay and pass the chemist shop I always look at the messages on the chalkboard outside.



The messages change every few days and they always give me a smile.



I have put together some of these in this collage hope they give you a smile too.



I may be limited on commenting on your photos for the next few days because I am a bit preoccupied at the moment.



Will catch up when I can.