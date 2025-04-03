Sign up
Previous
Photo 1068
Toronto - New South Wales
Last week we went on a bus trip with our local U3A to Wangi Wangi and stopped off along the way at Toronto on Lake Macquarie.
Rain was forecast but it held off that day and we had a pleasant trip.
It has poured every day since then though but today the sun is shining again. So nice to see blue skies again.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
6
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4734
photos
254
followers
124
following
292% complete
View this month »
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Rick
ace
Great shots. Does look like the rain isn't too far away.
April 3rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
That's gorgeous! So calm and peaceful!
April 3rd, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Such a nice place.
April 3rd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Lovely shots
April 3rd, 2025
l.eggzy (Linda)
ace
Lovely shots, looks like a nice area
April 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely views…
April 3rd, 2025
