Toronto - New South Wales by onewing
Toronto - New South Wales

Last week we went on a bus trip with our local U3A to Wangi Wangi and stopped off along the way at Toronto on Lake Macquarie.

Rain was forecast but it held off that day and we had a pleasant trip.

It has poured every day since then though but today the sun is shining again. So nice to see blue skies again.
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Great shots. Does look like the rain isn't too far away.
April 3rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
That's gorgeous! So calm and peaceful!
April 3rd, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Such a nice place.
April 3rd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Lovely shots
April 3rd, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Lovely shots, looks like a nice area
April 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely views…
April 3rd, 2025  
