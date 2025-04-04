Dobell House, Wangi Wangi

I have been out for lunch today with my girlie pals. Had a lovely lunch so today has been a good day.



Last week we went on a bus trip with our local U3A and one of the places we went to was Dobell House at Wangi Wangi on Lake Macquarie.



Dobell House is the family home of artist William Dobell who became famous for his controversial Archibald Prize win in 1943 of his friend Joshua Smith. It was contested by two unsuccessful entrants in 1944. The ordeal left Dobell emotionally disturbed and he retreated in 1945 to the family home where his sister lived in Wangi Wangi. He continued to paint and lived at Wangi Wangi for the rest of his life.

