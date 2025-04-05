Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1070
Wangi Wangi
Another photo from our day out at Wangi Wangi on Lake Macquarie.
In the distance you can see three chimneys from the power station which was decommissioned and closed in 1986
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4736
photos
254
followers
124
following
293% complete
View this month »
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
April 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
April 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close