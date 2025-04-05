Previous
Wangi Wangi by onewing
Wangi Wangi

Another photo from our day out at Wangi Wangi on Lake Macquarie.

In the distance you can see three chimneys from the power station which was decommissioned and closed in 1986
Babs

ace
@onewing
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
April 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
April 5th, 2025  
