My Happy Place by onewing
Photo 1071

My Happy Place

I am posting early today because David and I are going out for lunch.

After the drama of the last couple of weeks I think I need some time for someone else to do the cooking.

Deb is doing a lot better now after the death of her pal Christina. I have been given tablets for my high blood pressure. I got the results of my scans causing my hip and leg pain and can now go to physio who has direct instructions on how to deal with the problem. So, things are looking up again.

Of course, now the rain has gone, and the weather is beautiful again, I had to go to my happy place for a walk didn't I. There is nothing like a walk at Birubi to lift the spirits.

I will be posting photos of Birubi for the next few days, and of course, the camels will feature at some point too.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful photo...Please take care.
April 6th, 2025  
*lynn ace
So beautiful. I would love to be there!
April 6th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice to hear things are more positive. Lovely image and looking forward to seeing more camel pics too.
April 6th, 2025  
