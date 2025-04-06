My Happy Place

I am posting early today because David and I are going out for lunch.



After the drama of the last couple of weeks I think I need some time for someone else to do the cooking.



Deb is doing a lot better now after the death of her pal Christina. I have been given tablets for my high blood pressure. I got the results of my scans causing my hip and leg pain and can now go to physio who has direct instructions on how to deal with the problem. So, things are looking up again.



Of course, now the rain has gone, and the weather is beautiful again, I had to go to my happy place for a walk didn't I. There is nothing like a walk at Birubi to lift the spirits.



I will be posting photos of Birubi for the next few days, and of course, the camels will feature at some point too.