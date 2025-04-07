Previous
And They Are Off by onewing
Photo 1072

And They Are Off

No surprises here, I can't go to Birubi without posting photos of the camels can I.

The weather is so good at the moment after so many days of rain.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
So cool to be able to see this! Great photo!
April 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Picture perfect Babs, I love your Birubi shots!
April 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
The colour of the sand is amazing
April 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Always fun to see.
April 7th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Thanks god, none of them look too fat.
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact