Photo 1072
And They Are Off
No surprises here, I can't go to Birubi without posting photos of the camels can I.
The weather is so good at the moment after so many days of rain.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4738
photos
255
followers
124
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
So cool to be able to see this! Great photo!
April 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Picture perfect Babs, I love your Birubi shots!
April 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
The colour of the sand is amazing
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Always fun to see.
April 7th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Thanks god, none of them look too fat.
April 7th, 2025
