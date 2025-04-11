Sign up
Photo 1076
Yawning
One last photo of the camels for now.
This one must have been tired because he was yawning.
Can't help feeling he needs to see a good dentist.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2022 and onwards
DMC-FZ300
