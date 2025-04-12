Previous
Watching the Waves by onewing
Photo 1077

Watching the Waves

One last photo from Birubi for now. I do love watching the waves at this beach. So many different photo opportunities in one place.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on the camel photos. Yesterday's photo of the camel yawning and showing his teeth made me smile at your comments.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous beach!!
April 12th, 2025  
Brennie B
Beautiful
April 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact