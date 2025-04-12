Sign up
Previous
Photo 1077
Watching the Waves
One last photo from Birubi for now. I do love watching the waves at this beach. So many different photo opportunities in one place.
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on the camel photos. Yesterday's photo of the camel yawning and showing his teeth made me smile at your comments.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4743
photos
255
followers
124
following
295% complete
View this month »
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Gorgeous beach!!
April 12th, 2025
Brennie B
Beautiful
April 12th, 2025
