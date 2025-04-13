Denis's Mineral Collection

I don't very often take part in the monthly challenges mainly because I don't usually have the patience to do a whole month on one subject but sometimes I do take part for a week (I can manage that).



At the end of each year, I put my 365 photos into a photo book and sometimes I add photos that David has taken so he can be part of my photobook too.



Well that gave me the idea of using a week of Denis's mineral collection and use them in the 'single subject' month theme started by Northy



My week of photos are going to be of Denis's mineral collection. Here is a photo of Denis with his collection.



Our pal Denis was born in Broken Hill and started his lifelong career as a mining engineer and then a mine manager and has travelled all over the world with his job. Along the way he has collected a vast number of minerals and for the next week I will be posting some of his collection.



A few years ago, David took photos of Denis's mineral collection a put them together in a photobook for Denis, so I am now going to post a week of the minerals and hope you enjoy them.

