Hopeite - Zambia

As I said yesterday our pal Denis has amassed a huge collection of minerals on his travels as a mine manager. David took photos of them and put them in a photobook for Denis, so this week I am going to post some photos of the minerals taken by David.



Both Denis and David had fun putting the book together and they also made a video and did a presentation for our local U3A as well about the stories behind the collection. It kept them busy for weeks, but it was such an enjoyable project for both of them.



I hope you enjoy looking at some of the photos too.

