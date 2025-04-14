Previous
Hopeite - Zambia by onewing
Hopeite - Zambia

As I said yesterday our pal Denis has amassed a huge collection of minerals on his travels as a mine manager. David took photos of them and put them in a photobook for Denis, so this week I am going to post some photos of the minerals taken by David.

Both Denis and David had fun putting the book together and they also made a video and did a presentation for our local U3A as well about the stories behind the collection. It kept them busy for weeks, but it was such an enjoyable project for both of them.

I hope you enjoy looking at some of the photos too.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Sounds like an interesting project.
April 14th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fun project
April 14th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Pops on the black
April 14th, 2025  
