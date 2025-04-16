Orpiment - Peru

This week I am posting photos of minerals and crystals which are part of a huge collection put together over many years by our pal Denis.



Orpiment is a deep yellow to orange arsenic sulphide mineral, also known as yellow arsenic or yellow arsenic ore. The white vein through the centre is quartz.



The story behind this photo really made me smile. I will write what he said in the photobook Denis and David put together about this photo.



"This specimen was one of four that I had trouble with when I was on one trip, leaving Lima Airport in Peru to fly home. The specimens were carefully wrapped in paper and sitting snugly in my carry-on bag. When I passed through the security checks, bells started to ring, lights flashed, guys came out of side doors and I was quietly and efficiently pushed up against the wall.



"What's in the bag sir?"

"Will you carefully and slowly open the bag please sir."

"Certainly." When the minerals were revealed it was all smiles and relief.

"Thank you sir!"

No explanation. My only guess is that one of the specimens must have looked like a hand grenade or the like in the bottom of the bag."

