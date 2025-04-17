Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1082
Prehnite - Poona, India
I love this one, the colour of the crystal is gorgeous.
Denis picked this one up while visiting a mine in Poona, India.
Prehnite is hydrated calcium aluminium silicate, so he tells me.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4748
photos
254
followers
122
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
NIKON D5100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
Rick
ace
Cool. When I first saw it, I thought it was a leaf of lettuce. :-)
April 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close