Previous
Prehnite - Poona, India by onewing
Photo 1082

Prehnite - Poona, India

I love this one, the colour of the crystal is gorgeous.

Denis picked this one up while visiting a mine in Poona, India.

Prehnite is hydrated calcium aluminium silicate, so he tells me.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool. When I first saw it, I thought it was a leaf of lettuce. :-)
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact