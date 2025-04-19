Previous
Kinoite - Tucson, Arizona, USA by onewing
Kinoite - Tucson, Arizona, USA

Kinoite is a rather rare mineral, and Denis bought this piece in a mineral shop in Tucson Arizona while visiting various copper mines in the Tucson area.

This specimen was from the Christmas Tree Mine in Globe, Arizona.

Kinoite is a copper calcium sulphide.
