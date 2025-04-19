Sign up
Previous
Photo 1084
Kinoite - Tucson, Arizona, USA
Kinoite is a rather rare mineral, and Denis bought this piece in a mineral shop in Tucson Arizona while visiting various copper mines in the Tucson area.
This specimen was from the Christmas Tree Mine in Globe, Arizona.
Kinoite is a copper calcium sulphide.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4750
photos
255
followers
122
following
296% complete
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Tags
30-shots2025
