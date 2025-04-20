Sign up
Photo 1085
Boet Star Mica - Brazil
This is the last of the mineral photos for now, hope you have enjoyed them
This specimen of mica came from Brazil where the local name for it is Boet Star Mica. Mica is a hydrated potassium aluminium phyllosilicate which forms flat crystals.
Why an Afrikaans word appears in Brazil on this particular variety I have no idea and neither does Denis, but he said this is the local name for this particular variety star mica.
Denis visited a mine on Rio Tinto business which was run by the Brazilian Army and that is where he obtained this crystal.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
30-shots2025
eDorre
ace
Beautiful texture and color
April 20th, 2025
