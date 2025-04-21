Previous
Foreshore Sunset by onewing
I hope you enjoyed my photos of Denis' minerals, I will post some more at a later date.

We have had beautiful weather here over the Easter period and last night I wandered down to the foreshore and took this photo of the sunset.

21st April 2025

Babs

ace
@onewing
