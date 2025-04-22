Previous
Bathtime by onewing
Photo 1087

Bathtime

I do love watching the lorikeets having a bath in the birdbath. They are so entertaining to watch. They make such a splash I have to fill the bath up regularly.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I can imagine, it must be quite a show.
April 22nd, 2025  
amyK ace
Wow, that’s a lot of splash!
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact