Still Flowering by onewing
Still Flowering

We have had a very warm autumn this year and the flowers are still flowering, especially the frangipani which are usually gone by late April
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Lovely collage of your beautiful flowers. We have the same problem here: It has been much too hot. One of my frangipanis is shooting out again and full of buds.
April 23rd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful collage.
April 23rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
beautiful floral collage
April 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely. All the frangipani around here are still blooming like crazy
April 23rd, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Lovely Autumn colours.
April 23rd, 2025  
