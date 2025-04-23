Sign up
Photo 1088
Still Flowering
We have had a very warm autumn this year and the flowers are still flowering, especially the frangipani which are usually gone by late April
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
5
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4754
photos
256
followers
124
following
298% complete
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Diana
ace
Lovely collage of your beautiful flowers. We have the same problem here: It has been much too hot. One of my frangipanis is shooting out again and full of buds.
April 23rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful collage.
April 23rd, 2025
Annie D
ace
beautiful floral collage
April 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely. All the frangipani around here are still blooming like crazy
April 23rd, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Lovely Autumn colours.
April 23rd, 2025
