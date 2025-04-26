Sign up
Previous
Photo 1091
Time And Relative Dimensions In Space
This photo is a joint effort between David and myself.
David took the photo of Orion when he attached his camera to the telescope and I took the photo of the Tardis which is the shaker in a Yahtzee Dr Who game, then I put the two together in Photoshop.
I got the idea for this photo from Christine
@365projectorgchristine
when she posted universe photos taken by her brother recently.
Thanks Christine for the inspiration.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
