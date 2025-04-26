Previous
Time And Relative Dimensions In Space by onewing
Time And Relative Dimensions In Space

This photo is a joint effort between David and myself.

David took the photo of Orion when he attached his camera to the telescope and I took the photo of the Tardis which is the shaker in a Yahtzee Dr Who game, then I put the two together in Photoshop.

I got the idea for this photo from Christine @365projectorgchristine when she posted universe photos taken by her brother recently.

Thanks Christine for the inspiration.



26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

