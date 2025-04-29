Volcanic Rocks

Sorry I am a bit absent, but not feeling too good at the moment. Hopefully should feel better in a day or two.



I went for a walk around the headland a few days ago taking photos of the volcanic rocks.



After the talk we went to recently in Nelson Bay given by geologist Neil Fraser I have a new interest in the rocks in our area.



According to Neil who gave the talk there are two layers of volcanic rocks in this area formed from red hot volcanic ash and dust about 340 million years ago. The older dark ones which you can see at ground level on the right of the picture are called the Nelson Bay ignimbrite which are about 340 million years old and the higher lighter pinker coloured ones are the Port Stephens ignimbrite which are 20 million years younger than the darker ones below. They both came from the volcano which at the time was situated about 10 km southeast of Port Stephens.

