Previous
Patterns by onewing
Photo 1095

Patterns

I am feeling much better today, thanks for your kind thoughts.

It is bucketing down with rain again today so here is another photo taken from around the headland a few days ago of the volcanic rocks.

I just love the different patterns
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact