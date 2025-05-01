Previous
The Rockbiter by onewing
The Rockbiter

While I was walking around the headland taking photos of volcanic rocks I spotted this one and thought it looked like Pyornkrachzark - the Rockbiter from Neverending Story. Can you see him, ha ha.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
You are so imaginative! Neat shot
May 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great capture of this monster rock, wonderful shape and textures.
May 1st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, yes indeedy!
May 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! a great find and capture ! !
May 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I burst out laughing!
May 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that you mention it.
May 1st, 2025  
