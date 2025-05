We Had a Bit of Rain

I am posting early today because I am going out shortly to our regular girlie lunch.



I took this photo on Wednesday when we had an absolute downpour. The rain was so heavy, the gutters overflowed. Luckily the cloudburst only lasted about 10 minutes but, in that time, we had 50 mm rain. It has rained on and off ever since but much lighter.



The sun is trying to shine today but still looks as though we could have more rain at some point. I hope the weather improves again soon.