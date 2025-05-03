Sign up
Previous
Photo 1098
Voting Day
It is Australian Federal Election Day today and when I saw this latest sign outside the chemist shop in Nelson Bay it seemed appropriate to post this for today. Made me smile.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
