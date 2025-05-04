Previous
Grey Skies by onewing
Grey Skies

I went into Nelson Bay this afternoon for a walk and even though the skies were rather dark the rain held off.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
JackieR ace
Are they watching you??!!!
May 4th, 2025  
Brian ace
Beautiful composition
May 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene.
May 4th, 2025  
