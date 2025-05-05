Previous
Sulphur Crested Cockatoo by onewing
Sulphur Crested Cockatoo

While I was in Nelson Bay yesterday I spotted a gang of sulphur crested cockatoos eating the nuts from the trees down by the marina.

I believe a gang of cockatoos is called a crackle.

There must have been about 20 of them so I guess the trees are bare of fruit now.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Brennie B
Isn't he amazing! Great capture
May 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful bird, it must have been quite a sight!
May 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha I believe the term most use is a 'bloody nuisance' lol
May 5th, 2025  
