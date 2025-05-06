Sign up
Previous
Photo 1101
Having a Cuppa
It has been a beautiful day today and I went to cryptic crosswords this morning. When I got home, I think I was brain dead ha ha so I needed a cuppa.
It was quite relaxing sitting in our family room drinking a cup of tea before I got lunch ready.
Our patio is looking a bit sorry for itself at the moment because in the next week or two it is going to be replaced.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4767
photos
256
followers
126
following
301% complete
View this month »
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful patio. Do you compile or complete the Xwords??
May 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
we complete the crosswords and we finished three today
May 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely view!
May 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely spot for your patio, as for cryptic crosswords - they are beyond me and I get very cross in trying to solve them ! and admire my friend who seems to be a dab-hand at it !!
May 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this view of your patio and garden. It will be great to see what you will do with it.
May 6th, 2025
Annie D
ace
A beautiful view from the family room
May 6th, 2025
*lynn
ace
lovely and peaceful
May 6th, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
Such a relaxing place to be.
May 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great place to sit and relax.
May 6th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Nice to have a photo before the replacement.
May 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You have a lovely little paradise there
May 6th, 2025
