Having a Cuppa by onewing
Photo 1101

Having a Cuppa

It has been a beautiful day today and I went to cryptic crosswords this morning. When I got home, I think I was brain dead ha ha so I needed a cuppa.

It was quite relaxing sitting in our family room drinking a cup of tea before I got lunch ready.

Our patio is looking a bit sorry for itself at the moment because in the next week or two it is going to be replaced.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
301% complete

JackieR ace
What a beautiful patio. Do you compile or complete the Xwords??
May 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond we complete the crosswords and we finished three today
May 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely view!
May 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely spot for your patio, as for cryptic crosswords - they are beyond me and I get very cross in trying to solve them ! and admire my friend who seems to be a dab-hand at it !!
May 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this view of your patio and garden. It will be great to see what you will do with it.
May 6th, 2025  
Annie D ace
A beautiful view from the family room
May 6th, 2025  
*lynn ace
lovely and peaceful
May 6th, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Such a relaxing place to be.
May 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a great place to sit and relax.
May 6th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Nice to have a photo before the replacement.
May 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You have a lovely little paradise there
May 6th, 2025  
