Previous
Photo 1104
Reflections
One more photo from Nelson Bay Marina. I do love the reflections on the water when the weather is so sunny and still.
Thanks for your best wishes regarding the pain in my groin and leg. Apparently I have two gluteus maximus tears and that is causing the pain down my leg.
I am not good at doing nothing so sometimes I still keep going and then regret it afterwards.
I think David will have to hide my shoes to stop me escaping, ha ha.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4770
photos
255
followers
126
following
302% complete
View this month »
Marj
ace
Yikes ! Sorry to hear about your injuries. Incredible reflections in the water.
May 9th, 2025
