Previous
Reflections by onewing
Photo 1104

Reflections

One more photo from Nelson Bay Marina. I do love the reflections on the water when the weather is so sunny and still.

Thanks for your best wishes regarding the pain in my groin and leg. Apparently I have two gluteus maximus tears and that is causing the pain down my leg.

I am not good at doing nothing so sometimes I still keep going and then regret it afterwards.

I think David will have to hide my shoes to stop me escaping, ha ha.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
Yikes ! Sorry to hear about your injuries. Incredible reflections in the water.
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact