Reflections

One more photo from Nelson Bay Marina. I do love the reflections on the water when the weather is so sunny and still.



Thanks for your best wishes regarding the pain in my groin and leg. Apparently I have two gluteus maximus tears and that is causing the pain down my leg.



I am not good at doing nothing so sometimes I still keep going and then regret it afterwards.



I think David will have to hide my shoes to stop me escaping, ha ha.