Half and Half by onewing
Photo 1106

Half and Half

Posting early again today.

I took this close up of the lock on our shed. I think it needs a bit of a brush, I suspect there are spiders lurking in there.

Another dreary day here with more rain. Hope it brightens up again soon.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Susan Klassen ace
Neat shot!
May 11th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
I like it.
May 11th, 2025  
