Help! by onewing
Photo 1107

Help!

I was making a batch of chicken satay to go in the freezer this morning and as I was cutting the capsicum it gave me the idea for this photo.

I thought it would suit the half and half theme.

DISCLAIMER: Two capsicums were seriously injured in the making of this photo.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Photo Details

Diana ace
The first thing I saw this morning! They obviously saw what you did with their other halves, it made me smile!
May 12th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Clever one Babs, I love it! Great h&h....
May 12th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Haha! Good one!
May 12th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
LOL, Babs! This is what we can be driven to in order to get a photo each day!!
May 12th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Haha very well done
May 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific… so fun & fabulous! Brilliant h&h
May 12th, 2025  
