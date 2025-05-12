Sign up
Previous
Photo 1107
Help!
I was making a batch of chicken satay to go in the freezer this morning and as I was cutting the capsicum it gave me the idea for this photo.
I thought it would suit the half and half theme.
DISCLAIMER: Two capsicums were seriously injured in the making of this photo.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
6
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4773
photos
254
followers
125
following
303% complete
View this month »
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
Views
11
Comments
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
12th May 2025 10:58am
mayhalf-2025
Diana
ace
The first thing I saw this morning! They obviously saw what you did with their other halves, it made me smile!
May 12th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Clever one Babs, I love it! Great h&h....
May 12th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Haha! Good one!
May 12th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
LOL, Babs! This is what we can be driven to in order to get a photo each day!!
May 12th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Haha very well done
May 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific… so fun & fabulous! Brilliant h&h
May 12th, 2025
