Through the Square Window by onewing
Photo 1108

Through the Square Window

I am very late posting today. A busy day here.
Cryptic Crosswords this morning a talk at our local U3A early this afternoon and then a medical appointment at 4 pm. Just got home.

Got to have a CT on my lungs tomorrow and then an MRI's for my hip and groin pain on
Friday. Looks as though the rest of the week will be busy too.

Hopefully I should get some results soon.

I thought this photo would be suitable for the half and half theme.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

ace
Suzanne ace
I hope all goes well with your medical checks!
May 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
A brilliant photo! Wishing you all the best for your medical checks and hope that they come up with some positive results.
May 13th, 2025  
