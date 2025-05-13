Through the Square Window

I am very late posting today. A busy day here.

Cryptic Crosswords this morning a talk at our local U3A early this afternoon and then a medical appointment at 4 pm. Just got home.



Got to have a CT on my lungs tomorrow and then an MRI's for my hip and groin pain on

Friday. Looks as though the rest of the week will be busy too.



Hopefully I should get some results soon.



I thought this photo would be suitable for the half and half theme.