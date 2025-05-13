Sign up
Previous
Photo 1108
Through the Square Window
I am very late posting today. A busy day here.
Cryptic Crosswords this morning a talk at our local U3A early this afternoon and then a medical appointment at 4 pm. Just got home.
Got to have a CT on my lungs tomorrow and then an MRI's for my hip and groin pain on
Friday. Looks as though the rest of the week will be busy too.
Hopefully I should get some results soon.
I thought this photo would be suitable for the half and half theme.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
2
0
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Suzanne
ace
I hope all goes well with your medical checks!
May 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
A brilliant photo! Wishing you all the best for your medical checks and hope that they come up with some positive results.
May 13th, 2025
