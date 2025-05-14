Previous
No Housework For Six Weeks by onewing
No Housework For Six Weeks

This morning I had to have a CT scan and unfortunately they had to use a large cannula needle to put the contrast dye into my vein.

I have tiny veins and it took a while to find a suitable vein because every time they tried to put the cannula in, the vein blew out.

I always have problems and I really do feel for anyone who has to try and find my veins. In the end they had to use ultrasound to locate a suitable vein and eventually they had success.
I told the girl who did the cannula that she could have a gold star and a lollipop and she smiled.

I say it is because I was a premature baby, born before I was cooked, and my veins were too small and still are ha ha.

When I got home I showed David my arms and said they told me that I don't have to do housework for 6 weeks. Not sure he believed me but it was worth a try. 😂 I guess I will have a few bruises tomorrow.

I thought this would be suitable for today's half and half.
Carole G ace
I find some people are better than others at hitting the vein. I quite often come home with big bruises after having a blood test. Definitely no housework LOL
May 14th, 2025  
Marj ace
The difference in bandage appearances on each arm adds a subtle layer of storytelling in this half and half.
I agree. Skip the chores and just relax for 6 weeks. 😁
May 14th, 2025  
KWind ace
I'm glad you were able to get it done! I second the no housework rule!
May 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A stellar h/h !! Ooh what a to-do Babs, I can sympathise and hate going for blood tests let alone having a cannula in !! You certainly must play on the 6wks no housework ! - at least give it a good try !1 ha ha !
May 14th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Glad it finally worked. No housework indeed
May 14th, 2025  
