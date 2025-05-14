No Housework For Six Weeks

This morning I had to have a CT scan and unfortunately they had to use a large cannula needle to put the contrast dye into my vein.



I have tiny veins and it took a while to find a suitable vein because every time they tried to put the cannula in, the vein blew out.



I always have problems and I really do feel for anyone who has to try and find my veins. In the end they had to use ultrasound to locate a suitable vein and eventually they had success.

I told the girl who did the cannula that she could have a gold star and a lollipop and she smiled.



I say it is because I was a premature baby, born before I was cooked, and my veins were too small and still are ha ha.



When I got home I showed David my arms and said they told me that I don't have to do housework for 6 weeks. Not sure he believed me but it was worth a try. 😂 I guess I will have a few bruises tomorrow.



I thought this would be suitable for today's half and half.

