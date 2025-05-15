Melaleuca half and half

It is pouring with rain again today. I had to go out this morning before the rain hit but I am having a lazy afternoon.



I took this photo a couple of days ago and thought it would be a good one for the half and half theme.



I love melaleuca bark.



I thought I would let you know I have a huge bruise on my left arm where the vein blew out but the other one where the cannula was inserted is just fine. So the nurse did a good job second time around. I am a difficult customer as far as my veins go though so she did very well.



Don't know how long I will get away with the no housework though. David had his flu vaccine yesterday and it was a 'man flu jab' so he is feeling sorry for himself today. I guess he has a no housework note too. ha ha