Previous
Melaleuca half and half by onewing
Photo 1110

Melaleuca half and half

It is pouring with rain again today. I had to go out this morning before the rain hit but I am having a lazy afternoon.

I took this photo a couple of days ago and thought it would be a good one for the half and half theme.

I love melaleuca bark.

I thought I would let you know I have a huge bruise on my left arm where the vein blew out but the other one where the cannula was inserted is just fine. So the nurse did a good job second time around. I am a difficult customer as far as my veins go though so she did very well.

Don't know how long I will get away with the no housework though. David had his flu vaccine yesterday and it was a 'man flu jab' so he is feeling sorry for himself today. I guess he has a no housework note too. ha ha
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
304% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact