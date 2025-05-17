Previous
Boy Meets Girl by onewing
Photo 1112

Boy Meets Girl

I was having a tidy up of my craft drawers and came across these sweet cardboard cut outs. I put them on a black background put yellow paper behind the light and turned it into my last half and half for now.

Not very mobile at the moment because of my hip and leg pain. I had an MRI yesterday so hopefully should get some more information on Monday.

The rain has stopped today too so I am madly doing lots of washing while the sun is shining.

Thanks for putting 'Help' on the TT and glad it gave you a smile.
