Previous
Photo 1113
The Rain is Back
We have had lots of rain lately but yesterday was a lovely sunny day and I managed to get all the washing done and dry.
Today though the rain has returned and I guess there will be no people at the picnic table in Nelson Bay today.
I took this through the windscreen as I parked near the weigh station in Nelson Bay.
Home again and it is bucketing down at the moment. I think it is set in for the day.
18th May 2025
18th May 25
Babs
@onewing
2022 and onwards
SM-G988U1
18th May 2025 9:19am
Rick
Wish you could send some our way. Great capture.
May 18th, 2025
Dorothy
Hopefully it will cut down on wildfires.
May 18th, 2025
