The Rain is Back by onewing
The Rain is Back

We have had lots of rain lately but yesterday was a lovely sunny day and I managed to get all the washing done and dry.

Today though the rain has returned and I guess there will be no people at the picnic table in Nelson Bay today.

I took this through the windscreen as I parked near the weigh station in Nelson Bay.

Home again and it is bucketing down at the moment. I think it is set in for the day.
Rick ace
Wish you could send some our way. Great capture.
May 18th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Hopefully it will cut down on wildfires.
May 18th, 2025  
