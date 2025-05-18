The Rain is Back

We have had lots of rain lately but yesterday was a lovely sunny day and I managed to get all the washing done and dry.



Today though the rain has returned and I guess there will be no people at the picnic table in Nelson Bay today.



I took this through the windscreen as I parked near the weigh station in Nelson Bay.



Home again and it is bucketing down at the moment. I think it is set in for the day.