Still Raining by onewing
Photo 1114

Still Raining

It is still raining here. We had storms and rain all night long and according to our rain gauge 63 mm rain.

I took this photo this morning at Little Beach through the windscreen of the car. So another splodgy photo.

Just going to turn my desktop computer off now as it is thundering again.

Will catch up with your photos on my tablet.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
