Will The Rain Ever End by onewing
Photo 1115

Will The Rain Ever End

Sorry I didn't catch up last night, but I was so tired and went to bed early.

I was in the study this morning having an early morning cuppa and checking out 365 on my computer and guess what it was raining again.

As I looked out of the study, this is what the side of our house looks like, it is very soggy.

According to our rain gauge we had 116 mm rain in the last 24 hours to 8 am this morning.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Lisa V.
That is a lot of rain. The photos highlight the lively shades of green.
May 20th, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice trio of photos. Hope the rain will lighten up soon !
May 20th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Wow! That's an abundance of rain. Pretty greens
May 20th, 2025  
Annie D ace
It has been weird weather here - in and out of cloudy, drizzle, sunshine and light rain.
May 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shots of your lovely garden, albeit a bit wet! I think your rain has moved to us now as we are expecting two very wet days ;-)
May 20th, 2025  
