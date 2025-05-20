Will The Rain Ever End

Sorry I didn't catch up last night, but I was so tired and went to bed early.



I was in the study this morning having an early morning cuppa and checking out 365 on my computer and guess what it was raining again.



As I looked out of the study, this is what the side of our house looks like, it is very soggy.



According to our rain gauge we had 116 mm rain in the last 24 hours to 8 am this morning.

