Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1116
The Rain Has Stopped For Now
Thanks heavens, the rain has finally stopped for now and there is a hint of blue in the sky.
I went to the cinema this morning to see the movie The Salt Path, an inspiring film. It makes you realize that whatever you are dealing with in life there is always someone worse off than you.
As I often say to my grandson 'Think in the middle' there will always be someone worse off than you and someone better off than you so if you can think in the middle, you will be okay'
Today I am in the middle. It is a lovely autumn day, about 22 degrees c and the pain in my hip and leg is a little bit easier. All is good.
I took this photo at our local beach on the way home from the cinema.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4782
photos
253
followers
126
following
305% complete
View this month »
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Taken
21st May 2025 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Beautiful beachy shot. I like your "middle" concept
May 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close