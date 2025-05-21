The Rain Has Stopped For Now

Thanks heavens, the rain has finally stopped for now and there is a hint of blue in the sky.



I went to the cinema this morning to see the movie The Salt Path, an inspiring film. It makes you realize that whatever you are dealing with in life there is always someone worse off than you.



As I often say to my grandson 'Think in the middle' there will always be someone worse off than you and someone better off than you so if you can think in the middle, you will be okay'



Today I am in the middle. It is a lovely autumn day, about 22 degrees c and the pain in my hip and leg is a little bit easier. All is good.



I took this photo at our local beach on the way home from the cinema.