The Rain is Back

After a day free of rain, it returned again last night and is now set in for the day again.



We don't flood here because we don't have any rivers near us, only the ocean which doesn't flood, but further north there is severe flooding. Taree is in a bad way and the floods have come down as far as Maitland, Morpeth and Raymond Terrace where the rivers have burst their banks.



I am posting early today because we are out for lunch with friends. It was walking group day but due to the weather that has been cancelled so we are all going out for lunch instead.



I am not able to walk far at the moment, but David was going on the walk, but I guess we will just have to enjoy lunch instead overlooking the ocean at Fingal Bay.