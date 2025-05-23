Lunch With a View

As I said yesterday, we had lunch with our walking group friends and you can see that the view from the restaurant wasn't too good.



The rain running down the window was so heavy, you can only just see the ocean, beach and shade sails.



In the last 24 hours to 8 am today we had 162 mm rain, and it poured constantly all day and night.



As I said earlier, we don't flood here but apparently Nelson Bay Road is cut off near RAAF Williamstown, so it is a good job we don't need to get to Newcastle today.



The rain has stopped at the moment, and I believe it is moving south so hopefully the weather will improve again now.



Checking our rain gauge tally we have had 400 mm rain in the last 6 days.



Looking at the weather radar there is another downpour about to reach us but after that I think it should be dry for a while.