Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1118
Lunch With a View
As I said yesterday, we had lunch with our walking group friends and you can see that the view from the restaurant wasn't too good.
The rain running down the window was so heavy, you can only just see the ocean, beach and shade sails.
In the last 24 hours to 8 am today we had 162 mm rain, and it poured constantly all day and night.
As I said earlier, we don't flood here but apparently Nelson Bay Road is cut off near RAAF Williamstown, so it is a good job we don't need to get to Newcastle today.
The rain has stopped at the moment, and I believe it is moving south so hopefully the weather will improve again now.
Checking our rain gauge tally we have had 400 mm rain in the last 6 days.
Looking at the weather radar there is another downpour about to reach us but after that I think it should be dry for a while.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4784
photos
253
followers
126
following
306% complete
View this month »
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Wow! That's a lot of rain and this is a great capture of the situation
May 23rd, 2025
Linda E
ace
Gosh, that's a lot of rain. Still a nice story telling image
May 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close