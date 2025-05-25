Previous
Kurri Kurri Mural by onewing
Kurri Kurri Mural

I am late posting today because we have been out at a model railway exhibition today at Kurri Kurri.

The exhibition itself wasn't up to much, but I did take this photo of one of the Kurri Kurri Murals.

The exhibition is normally held at Richmond Vale but this year it couldn't be held there.

We were planning on having lunch at Morpeth but the roads are still cut off due to the recent floods, so we had lunch at Raymond Terrace on the way home instead.

The road by the river at Raymond Terrace is still cut off and I will post photos of that later in the week.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fab mural! My boys would love that. Shame about the exhibition not being as good as hoped.
May 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely art work, hopefully makes up for the less than great exhibition.
May 25th, 2025  
