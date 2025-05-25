Sign up
Previous
Photo 1120
Kurri Kurri Mural
I am late posting today because we have been out at a model railway exhibition today at Kurri Kurri.
The exhibition itself wasn't up to much, but I did take this photo of one of the Kurri Kurri Murals.
The exhibition is normally held at Richmond Vale but this year it couldn't be held there.
We were planning on having lunch at Morpeth but the roads are still cut off due to the recent floods, so we had lunch at Raymond Terrace on the way home instead.
The road by the river at Raymond Terrace is still cut off and I will post photos of that later in the week.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a fab mural! My boys would love that. Shame about the exhibition not being as good as hoped.
May 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely art work, hopefully makes up for the less than great exhibition.
May 25th, 2025
