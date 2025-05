More Kurri Kurri Murals

Here are a few more murals from Kurri Kurri.



It looks as though the rain is about to return again this afternoon, so I dashed out to have a blood test this morning, so I don't get wet.



Of course, they had problems finding my tiny veins again and when one vein blew out, they had to try the other arm. Hope they managed to get enough blood to do the tests, because my poor vein gave up and wouldn't provide any more blood. I guess I am going to have bruises on both arms again.