Previous
Photo 1122
Raymond Terrace Racetrack Flood
Here is another photo taken on Sunday on our way home from Kurri Kurri.
We stopped off at Raymond Terrace where we had lunch and, on the way, I took this photo of the flooded racetrack that belongs to the Evergreen Stud Farm.
I guess there will be no racing for the time being and I think it will be a while before the floodwater recedes entirely.
We saw the horses from the stud farm grouped together on higher ground, but I expect they will be moved to a safer area before too long.
We had more rain last night which is probably quite worrying for the people of Raymond Terrace.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Marj
ace
Great shot to capture the flooded track. Thank you for the background info.
May 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That does look like a lot of flooding. I had no idea it was a race track.
May 27th, 2025
