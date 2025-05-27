Raymond Terrace Racetrack Flood

Here is another photo taken on Sunday on our way home from Kurri Kurri.



We stopped off at Raymond Terrace where we had lunch and, on the way, I took this photo of the flooded racetrack that belongs to the Evergreen Stud Farm.



I guess there will be no racing for the time being and I think it will be a while before the floodwater recedes entirely.



We saw the horses from the stud farm grouped together on higher ground, but I expect they will be moved to a safer area before too long.



We had more rain last night which is probably quite worrying for the people of Raymond Terrace.