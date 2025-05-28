Riverside Walk - Raymond Terrace

Today is a sunny day but has turned quite chilly, a top of 18 C here (For those of you that think 18 degrees C is warm believe me it isn't, ha ha)



I am catching up on housework today and have done two lots of washing which hopefully should dry quickly as the sun shines.



Here is another photo taken at Raymond Terrace on Sunday.



Before we had lunch we walked down to the riverside. I took photos from both ends of the Riverside Walk along Hunter Street which was cut off due to the floods. The houses along Hunter Street are still covered by floodwater even though the water has receded slightly.



The bottom right photo was taken from the other side of Hunter Street along the riverbank, and it looks as though the house in this photo was up for sale looking at the placard outside the house. I think it will be a while before it is fit for sale again. Such a lot of clearing up to do



