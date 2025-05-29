Sign up
Photo 1124
We Were Being Watched
I have a busy day today so am posting early.
As we were walking back to our car after lunch out on Sunday, I spotted these characters watching us from one of the houses.
29th May 2025
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug
ace
Ha. I don’t usually expect to see that except Halloween.
May 29th, 2025
