The Last Day of Autumn by onewing
The Last Day of Autumn

I met up with a friend this morning at the Longboat Cafe by the beach at Fingal Bay. It was a bit breezy but sunny and the wind has died down again now. Not a bad day for the last day of Autumn.

I saw these paddleboarders surfing the waves and was amazed how they stayed upright for so long.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

