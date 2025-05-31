Sign up
Previous
Photo 1126
The Last Day of Autumn
I met up with a friend this morning at the Longboat Cafe by the beach at Fingal Bay. It was a bit breezy but sunny and the wind has died down again now. Not a bad day for the last day of Autumn.
I saw these paddleboarders surfing the waves and was amazed how they stayed upright for so long.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
