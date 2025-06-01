Previous
First Day of Winter by onewing
Photo 1127

First Day of Winter

It is the first day of winter here in Australia and it has been a rather dreary day. Not much rain as such but very chilly and grey. I think we have a top of 18 C here today (65 F).

We went into Nelson Bay this morning to check out the market, but it was a bit of a fizzer due to the miserable weather, then we walked down to Fly Point to take this photo.

You can see lots of driftwood on the beach washed ashore from the other side of the bay probably when the Myall Lakes flooded during our torrential rain during May and the driftwood floated over to our side of the bay from Tea Gardens.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Still a lovely capture of this scene.
June 1st, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a lovely peaceful scene...
I think I spy a pelican!
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful calm
June 1st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
rain again, I'm so over it
June 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene, we seem to have the same dreary weather.
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact