First Day of Winter

It is the first day of winter here in Australia and it has been a rather dreary day. Not much rain as such but very chilly and grey. I think we have a top of 18 C here today (65 F).



We went into Nelson Bay this morning to check out the market, but it was a bit of a fizzer due to the miserable weather, then we walked down to Fly Point to take this photo.



You can see lots of driftwood on the beach washed ashore from the other side of the bay probably when the Myall Lakes flooded during our torrential rain during May and the driftwood floated over to our side of the bay from Tea Gardens.

